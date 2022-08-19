West Indies and New Zealand are slated to face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series today, August 19 at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The clash is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). FanCode would provide the online live streaming of the match in India.

Check WI vs NZ streaming details:

All eyes on the 2nd CG United ODI today at Kensington Oval. #WIvNZ Get tickets⬇️https://t.co/BejMZkYHRK pic.twitter.com/cMUJkOtpbg — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 19, 2022

