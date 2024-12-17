After the highly-entertaining T20Is, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will clash in a three-ODI series starting December 17. The ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 will be played at Harare Sports Club, and commence at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, the ZIM vs AFG ODI Series 2024 live telecast is unavailable in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass. ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Live

ODIs, here we come! 🤩 AfghanAtalan will be in action in the first of the three ODIs tomorrow at 12:00 PM (AFT) against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/4JNWHlnkXL — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 16, 2024

