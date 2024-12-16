Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Dream11: The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The first ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, December 17. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the Zimbabwe cricket team vs Afghanistan cricket team 1st ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the first ODI between the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team clash in Harare. Afghanistan Test Squad Announced: Rashid Khan Returns for Upcoming Two-Match Test Series Against Zimbabwe.

For the host, Ben Curran has earned a maiden call-up for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Ben, son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran and the brother of England cricketers Tom Curran and Sam Curran, has been awarded a national call-up after doing well in Zimbabwe's domestic cricket. Apart from Ben, young left-arm speedster Newman Nyamhuri has also handed a maiden call-up to the ODI side. For Zimbabwe, star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to the ODI side after missing out on action due to a right phalanx sprain. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran will be on the sidelines as he is yet to recover from his ankle injury, which he underwent in England a few months back. ZIM vs AFG 2024: Zimbabwe Cricket Board Reschedules Multi-Format Series Against Afghanistan To Enhance Fans’ Access.

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Craig Ervine (ZIM), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sean Williams (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rashid Khan (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).