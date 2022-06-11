Zimbabwe are set to face Afghanistan in a three-game T2oI series, the first of which gets underway on Saturday, June 11. The match would be played at the Harare Sports club and is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India. But Indian fans can watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app.

