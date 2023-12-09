In preparation for the T20 World Cup, the Ireland Cricket team will try to bounce back after losing the first match of the 2nd T20I Series. Despite missing out on the World Cup, Zimbabwe will be hoping to win the series after Sikandar Raza's man of the match performance in the first T20I match. The Second T20I will be played at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Harare Sports Club. Sadly, there would be no live telecast available for the match as there is no official broadcast partner for this series. But fans can surely watch live streaming of the ZIM vs IRE match on the FanCode app and website. Sikandar Raza's Heroic Performance Leads Zimbabwe to Last-Ball Victory Over Ireland in ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2023 Live on FanCode

Zimbabwe will take on @cricketireland ☘ in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club this afternoon 🏏 The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0#ZIMvIRE pic.twitter.com/YzztQYbBNS — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 9, 2023

