Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the ZIM vs NZ 2025 Test series, which gets underway on August 7. The ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 is set to be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs NZ live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can access either FanCode app or website to watch ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming Online on FanCode

A 🔥 show’s on the cards 💪 The Kiwis are on the hunt for a clean sweep but Brendan Taylor’s Zimbabwe want revenge 👊 Don't miss the 2nd Test, today, 1:30 PM, only on FanCode 📲#ZIMvNZ pic.twitter.com/CD2WsG2N00 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 7, 2025

