Zimbabwe and Afghanistan resume their proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test in Bulawayo on December 28. Zimbabwe, on Day 2, smashed the highest total in their Test history as they scored 586 with Sean Williams, Brian Bennett and captain Craig Ervine hitting centuries. Unfortunately, the ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 live telecast will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a match pass. ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024: Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett Hit Centuries As Zimbabwe Post 586; Afghanistan at 95/2 in Stumps on Day 2.

ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Live on FanCode

Records tumble at the Queens Sports Club! 🔥 Brian Bennett got to his maiden Test ton to become Zimbabwe's 3rd centurion of the innings as the Chevrons posted 586, their highest total in Tests! 💪#ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/X9lwfp33ra — FanCode (@FanCode) December 27, 2024

