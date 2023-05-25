Naveen-ul-Haq spat with Virat Kohli has been making headlines ever since it happened when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants squared off in the IPL 2023 league stage at the Ekana Stadium. After Lucknow Super Giants' elimination from IPL 2023 following a crushing 81-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, a tweet from Naveen-ul-Haq's fake account is going viral. The tweet read, "I’m Sorry @imVkohli Sir." The tweet from the account with username '@naveenulhaq66' has gone viral after it was shared on the micro-blogging platform. It has garnered 23.8k likes along with 2,211 retweets and counting, besides being viewed more than 931.8k times. However, his real Twitter account is '@imnaveenulhaq'. Mangoes! 'Sweet' and 'Not So Sweet' Swiggy and Zomato Take Subtle Digs At Naveen-ul-Haq After LSG's Defeat to MI in IPL 2023 Eliminator.

Tweet from Naveen-ul-Haq's Fake Account

The Viral Fake Tweet

Naveen-ul-Haq fake's tweet (Source: Twitter @naveenulhaq66)

Here's His Original Account

Naveen-ul-Haq's Original Twitter account

