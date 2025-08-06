Mohammed Siraj delivered a performance for the ages as he clinched a sensational five-wicket haul that helped India defeat England by six runs in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, at The Oval in London on August 4. And Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul, which was achieved as he castled Gus Atkinson's stumps, helped India draw the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 2-2. The 31-year-old bowled with immense courage and consistency as he wrecked the England batting, dismissing Zak Crawley (14), Ollie Pope (27), Jamie Smith (2), Jamie Overton (2) and Gus Atkinson (17) to finish with figures of 5/104. Mohammed Siraj finished with nine wickets in the game and was named Player of the Match. He also ended with the most wickets in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, with 23 scalps to his name. IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at Top Five Performers for India in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, From Shubman Gill to Mohammed Siraj; Check Full List.

Watch Mohammed Siraj's Five-Wicket Haul Video Here:

