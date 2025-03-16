The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition is set to begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma attended a podcast on CricXTasy. In the podcast, Jitesh Sharma revealed his ultimate goal with the Bengaluru-based franchise for the IPL season 18. Jitesh Sharma expressed that he wants to win the IPL 2025 title for former RCB captain Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Sold to RCB for INR 11 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Want to Win IPL 2025 for Virat Kohli: Jitesh Sharma

