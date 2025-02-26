Afghanistan national cricket team's stylish opener, Ibrahim Zadran, became the first cricketer from his country to hit a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The right-handed batter achieved this historic milestone during the match against the England national cricket team in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore. This was Zadran's sixth ODI century. Ibrahim Zadran also became the first batter to hit a century in the ICC ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy for his country. Ibrahim Zadran also drew level with second-placed Mohammad Shahzad (6) for most ODI centuries for Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is leading the elite list with eight centuries. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Player To Hit Century for Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy, Achieves Historic Feat During AFG vs ENG Match in CT 2025.

Ibrahim Zadran Level With Second-Placed Mohammad Shahzad

Most ODI centuries for 🇦🇫 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 8 Ibrahim Zadran - 6* Mohammad Shahzad - 6 pic.twitter.com/SdJ0M1MJUR — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 26, 2025

