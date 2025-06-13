Matthew Hayden rang the bell at the Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of Day 3 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final on Friday, June 13. The former Australia National Cricket Team star was among seven, which includes MS Dhoni, Daniel Vettori and Graeme Smith, to be inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame 2025 just days ago and he rang the five-minute ball at the iconic venue to kickstart the proceedings on Day 3 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final. Matthew Hayden is also part of the commentary team for the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final. Mitchell Starc Memes Go Viral After Pacer’s Fighting Half-Century Helps Australia Set Daunting 282-Run Target in SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Matthew Hayden Rings Bell at Lord's Cricket Ground Ahead of SA vs AUS Day 3 of WTC 2025 Final

An Australian legend rings the five-minute bell ahead of day three. pic.twitter.com/vomjvCH7wc — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)