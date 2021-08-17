The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be announced on August 17, 2021 (Tuesday). The event will be held between 17 October and 14 November in Oman and UAE. To watch the live streaming of the schedule announcement fans can tune into T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Set your ⏲️ Not long left for the ICC Men’s @T20WorldCup 2021 fixtures reveal! Tune in at 9am Dubai time today (+4 GMT) 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZLNqixh9B — ICC (@ICC) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)