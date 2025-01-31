Defending champions India takes on runner-up from the 2023 edition in the second semifinal of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 on January 31. The IND-W vs ENG-W match will be played at Bayuemas Oval and starts at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options of India-W U19 vs England-W U19 on Star Sports 2 TV channels. Fans will be able to find online viewing options for the India Women's Under-19 cricket team vs England Australia Women's Under-19 cricket team match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform, who will live streaming the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 semi-final on their app and website. Ex-Cricketer VVS Laxman Meets India U19 Women's Team Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (See Pics).

The defending champions, #TeamIndia, are set to continue their dominance against England in the semis and book their spot in the grand finale! 🏆#U19WomensT20WConJioStar 👉 SEMI FINAL | #INDWvENGW | FRI, JAN 31, 12 PM on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/Yui6wcotTz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 31, 2025

