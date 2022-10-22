Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen sent best wishes to his country ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Afghanistan. “All the very best to England Cricket as they start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign today. Bring that trophy back home, legends!”, he wrote on Twitter. The match between England and Australia will be played at the Optus Stadium in Australia on Saturday, October 22.

See Kevin Pietersen’s Twitter post:

All the very best to @englandcricket as they start their #T20WorldCup2022 campaign today. Bring that trophy back home, legends! 🚀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 22, 2022

