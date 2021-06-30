ICC posted a birthday greeting for West Indies pacer Kemar Roach on their Twitter page. Roach born on June 30 1988 turns 33 today.

Happy birthday to @KemarAJR! The only West Indies bowler to have claimed a hat-trick in a Men's @cricketworldcup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i7OVEZ7Rlb — ICC (@ICC) June 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)