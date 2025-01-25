Kemar Roach took a terrific diving catch to dismiss Saud Shakeel on Day 1 of the PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 in Multan, on Saturday, January 25. Saud Shakeel was batting well on 32 off 62 deliveries when he came down the track and played an lofted flick shot but Kemar Roach ran to his left and came up with a full-length dive to catch the ball. Upon landing, he rolled on the ground three times and was seemingly in pain after what seemed to be a groin injury. That catch ended a 68-run partnership between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan but Kemar Roach had to leave the field following that fielding effort. Noman Ali Hat-Trick Video: Watch Pakistan Cricketer Register Unique Record As He Dismisses Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair in Consecutive Deliveries During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Kemar Roach Takes Spectacular Diving Catch, Suffers Injury

A solid effort in the field from Kemar Roach to end the 68-run stand between Rizwan and Saud#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/DN1MbRY2ZG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2025

