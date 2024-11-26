West Indies produced a dominant show with ball in hand as they beat Bangladesh by 201 runs in the first Test of the two-match series. With this, the West Indies national cricket team has obtained a 1-0 unassailable lead in the two-game series. Chasing 334 to win, the Bangladesh national cricket team was reduced to 132/9 before Shoriful Islam retired hurt and could not continue. For West Indies, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales took three wickets each while Alzarri Joseph bagged two. Earlier, Justin Greaves had scored 115 in the first innings, helping West Indies declare at 450/9. Mikyle Louis (97) and Alick Athanaze (90) also made impactful contributions. Kemar Roach Catches One-Handed Stunner In His Follow-Through To Dismiss Mominul Haque During WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

West Indies Beat Bangladesh by 201 Runs in 1st Test

