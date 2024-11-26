Known for his bowling, Kemar Roach showcased his athleticism when the West Indies player held on to a stunning catch in his follow-through during Day 4 of WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024. Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque played an almost perfect drive, which sadly found the hands of an outstretched Roach, who has taken unbelievable catches in his follow-through. Roach broke Bangladesh's top order claiming three wickets in their chase of 334. WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024: Justin Greaves Scores Patient First Century As West Indies Lead Bangladesh by 410 Runs.

Kemar Roach Plucks Stunner In His Follow-Through

