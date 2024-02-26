Shubman Gill played a gritty knock against England in the fourth innings of the fourth Test match at Ranchi and helped India secure a memorable victory from a tricky situation. Gill's position in the team was under threat till the second Test match at Vizag where he scored a century and showed his character. Now his innings has showed why he is rated so highly and considered the future of Indian cricket. After the win, he shared a post on social media with a message from head coach “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?”. India Beat England by Five Wickets in 4th Test 2024: Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav Shine As Hosts Win Series With a Match To Go.

Shubman Gill Reveals Rahul Dravid's Motivational Quote Match-Winning Knock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)