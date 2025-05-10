Retired star India national cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his official X account to urge people not to spread fake news, in the midst of the India-Pakistan "war". Irfan Pathan wrote, "If you are spreading fake news in the times of war, you are disrespecting our jawans who are fighting for our country". The cricketer-turned-commentator lashed out at those who are spreading fake news at a time when his country India is in the midst of a hostile situation with Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces are making constant efforts to fight terrorism, but amid all the tensions, fake news is getting circulated on a massive scale. 'Your Strength Protects Our Freedom' Star Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Supports Indian Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Tensions (See Post).

Irfan Pathan Against Spreading of Fake News:

Met a young Pakistani boy at the stadium in the afternoon He said, “Sir, ese kaise walkover de denge?” I said, “Chalo koi nahi, lad lete hain.” He smiled and said, “ye thik hai sir” All good fun with respect. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)