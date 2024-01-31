Iftikhar Ahmed has come up with an apology for his onfield argument with Asad Shafiq during the SPL 2024 match between Larkana Challengers and Karachi Ghazis. Iftikhar Ahmed took to his social media account and wrote, "I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to Asad Shafiq Bhai in person after the match & have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together." Iftikhar Ahmed Involved in Heated Argument With Asad Shafiq During Larkana Challengers vs Karachi Ghazis Sindh Premier League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Have a Look At the Social Media Post by Iftikhar Ahmed

I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to @asadshafiq1986 Bhai in person after the match & have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together. — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) January 31, 2024

