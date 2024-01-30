The International League T20 2024 has produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. In the next fixture, Desert Vipers will be facing the MI Emirates on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ILT20 2024: Maheesh Theekshana, Daniel Sams Help Sharjah Warriors to Nine-Wicket Win Over Dubai Capitals.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Telecast Details

