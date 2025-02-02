With a spot in the ILT20 2025 playoffs on the line, Delhi Capitals will face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on February 2. The Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 cricket Match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for International League T20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can head over to ZEE 5 OTT platform, and find the Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 match online. 'Chai Bohot Acchi Lagi' Shoaib Akhtar Meets Dolly Chaiwala During ILT20 2025, Ex-Pakistan Pacer Drinks Tea Made By Indian Internet Sensation (Watch Video).

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders LIVE

Match 2️⃣9️⃣ A spot in the playoffs is on the line. It all comes down to how hungry the teams are! Dubai Capitals & Abu Dhabi Knight Riders know the brief - win at all costs and keep playoff hopes alive!#DCvADKR #DPWorldILT20 #RaceToThePlayoffs #AllInForCricket Who will make… pic.twitter.com/Lq5l3caFUK — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 2, 2025

