Bottom-placed Sharjah Warriors will be hosting Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the upcoming game of the International T20 League (ILT20) 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on January 30, from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors have played seven games, one less than the hosts. ADKR are at the fourth spot, with same six points as Sharjah. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Dubai Capitals Records Highest Successful Run Chase in International League T20, Achieves Feat During ADKR vs DC ILT20 2025 Match

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live

Match 2️⃣5️⃣ We've entered do-or-die territory, and neither among the Sharjah Warriorz and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders can afford to put a foot wrong. With 3️⃣ spots up for grabs, both sides can still make the cut, and that journey can begin with a win tonight.#SWvADKR… pic.twitter.com/i35ZyYJdpx — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 30, 2025

