In a remarkable display of batting, the Dubai Capitals recorded the highest successful run chase in the International League T20 (ILT20) history. Capitals achieved this historic feat during their match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Talking about the match, the Knight Riders hammered 203/4 in 20 overs after Charith Asalanka slammed 74 runs off 38 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. While chasing 204, wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope's 74 runs and Gulbadin Naib's blistering knock of 80 runs off 47 balls guided Dubai Capitals to an eight-wicket win. The Capitals chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Gulbadin Naib was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2025 Match at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Bollywood Star Enthralls Fans With Appearance (See Pics and Videos).

Dubai Capitals Records Highest Successful Chase

