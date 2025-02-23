India national cricket team all-rounder Axar Patel showcased a brilliant effort on the field during the high-voltage clash against the Pakistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Axar Patel, who was standing at the mid-on region, hit a bullseye towards the non-striker end to remove Green Shirts opener Imam-ul-Haq for 10 runs. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the 10th over. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a leg break and Imam-ul-Haq jumped out of his crease and pushed towards Axar Patel, who was standing at the mid-on region. Imam went for the single, but Axar charged towards the ball and hit the stumps directly. The left-handed batter was well short of the crease and was adjudged run out. Hardik Pandya's 'Bye Bye' Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Babar Azam in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Stunning Direct Hit from Axar Patel

𝘽𝙐𝙇𝙇𝙎𝙀𝙔𝙀! 🎯💥 Axar Patel with a stunning direct hit and Imam-ul-Haq is caught short! A moment of brilliance in the #GreatestRivalry—can Pakistan recover from this setback? 👀🔥#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star… pic.twitter.com/vkrBMgrxTi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

