Matthew Wade continued to play the way he did in the first match with a blinder in the 2nd T20I with 43* off just 20 balls in the rain-shortened encounter in Nagpur on September 23. The left-hander slammed four fours and three sixes in his knock that took Australia to 90/5 in their eight overs. For India, Axar Patel was the best bowler with figures of 2/13 in his two overs.

Matthew Wade Guides Australia to 90/5:

Matthew Wade powers Australia to a good total 👏🏻 Can they defend this? #INDvAUS | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/qNZMmN8MGZ pic.twitter.com/Ca2gWRuAGP — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2022

