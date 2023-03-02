Australian spinners have continued their dominance in IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. India lost four wickets in the 2nd session of day 2. Nathan Lyon has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara 36*(76) meanwhile is leading India's fight back. India are 79-4 at tea. The hosts are still 9 runs behind Australia in the 2nd innings. Umesh Yadav Bowls Peach of A Delivery, Todd Murphy’s Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling During Day Two of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

India 79/4 at Tea

Another session where spin has dominated 👊 Australia scalp four big wickets to wrest control of the game!#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝: https://t.co/FFaPxt9fIY pic.twitter.com/3lH6MnkMee — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)