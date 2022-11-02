Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and decided that Bangladesh will bowl first against India as the two meet in Adelaide for a T20 World Cup 2022 encounter. Dinesh Karthik is fit Axar Patel is back for Team India as Deepak Hooda misses out. Meanwhile, Shoriful Islam comes in for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

