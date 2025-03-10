IND vs NZ funny memes went viral on social media after the India national cricket team beat New Zealand to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. Rohit Sharma and his men were dominant all tournament long and finished the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 unbeaten. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final was a keenly-contested affair with New Zealand putting up a great fight but India were able to win the contest with one over to spare. Fans shared their reactions to India's win through some hilarious memes. With this, India won their third ICC Champions Trophy title, becoming the first team to do so. Take a look at some memes below. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

Back to Back ICC Titles for India

India winning back to back ICC trophies pic.twitter.com/AdXmyjH7nj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

'3 Types of People'

3 types of people pic.twitter.com/LCWc3MEbu9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

Mood of Every Indian Cricket Team Right Now

Rohit Sharma After Losing Every Toss and Winning Match

Rohit sharma to destiny for losing toss & Winning match pic.twitter.com/MdmGxYeZe3 — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) March 9, 2025

Indian Fans After No Retirement Was Announced

India won the Champions Trophy and no retirement announced pic.twitter.com/euL5NwuilH — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 9, 2025

Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry receiving Golden bat and Golden ball pic.twitter.com/sITSEWUqCp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Under Gautam Gambhir

India in Champions Trophy in GG Era pic.twitter.com/ShQlHHOtIu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

Her: Say those magical words Him: pic.twitter.com/55YBw2MGir — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

