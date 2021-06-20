Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson starred with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bowled out India for 217 runs in the first innings of the World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. For India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 runs as Virat Kohli's side lost their three wickets for just 12 runs.

