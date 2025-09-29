India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final to secure title victory. This is the ninth time India have won the Asia Cup and the first by defeating Pakistan in the final. India needed to chase 147 runs in the final to win and although they faced some early troubles, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube took them over the finishing line. The match was full of ebbs and flows and in a thrilling finish, India ended up on the winning side. Fans took the opportunity to share funny memes and jokes on several moments of the match. Lord Rinku Funny Memes Go Viral After Rinku Singh Hits the Winning Runs For India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

'Why Fear When Dube is Here'

Why fear, when DUBE is here. Since December 2019, in the last 36 T20Is with Shivam Dube in the XI, India haven’t lost even once (34W, 2NR)#AsiaCupT20 #ShivamDube #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/z1BtHlEc5k — CricketAdda🇮🇳 (@Criktalks) September 28, 2025

'Shivam Dube'

'Haris Rauf When He Sees Virat Kohli and Tilak Varma'

Haris Rauf When see Virat Kohli and Tilak Varma 😂 pic.twitter.com/bROg7zrcoS — 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗮 (@HPShera33) September 28, 2025

'Haris Rauf Be Like...'

Haris rauf be like ..... pic.twitter.com/c44EEcJnfZ — Ravish (@1982ravish) September 28, 2025

Funny One

Suryakumar Yadav When He Isn't Playing Against Namibia and Scotland

Suryakumar Yadav when he isn't playing against namibia scotland and hongkong : pic.twitter.com/Abkdgr1UzJ — Rathore (@bcci_x) September 28, 2025

'Biggest Fraud'

