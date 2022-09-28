India have lost two early wickets in the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma against South Africa in the 1st T20I at Greenfield Stadium on September 28. The Indian skipper was out for duck while Kohli just scored three runs. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have scalped a wicket each. The visitors have posted a paltry score of 106 runs, losing eight wickets.

India Lose Two Early Wickets:

1ST T20I. WICKET! 6.1: Virat Kohli 3(9) ct Quinton De Kock b Anrich Nortje, India 17/2 https://t.co/yQLIMo7oG7 #INDvSA @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

