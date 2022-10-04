South Africa (227/3) produced a dominant display as they defeated India (178) by 49 runs in the third T20Ingame at Indore. Rilee Rossouw was the star performer with the bat as he scored his maiden century, helping the team post a mammoth score. Indian batters were unable to get going and failed to take their team over the line.

