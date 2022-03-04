Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has decided that India will bat first. India will be playing a Test game without either Cheteshwar Pujara or Akinkya Rahane for the first time. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer have been named in the Indian squad.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)