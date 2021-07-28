India have named four debutants as Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Devdutt Paddikal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will don the national team colours for the first time in T20Is. India have won the toss and opted to bat first.

2nd T20I. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field https://t.co/Y1CoB31bO5 #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2021

India Playing XI

Hello & Good Evening from Colombo 👋



Sri Lanka have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 2⃣nd #SLvIND T20I.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hsbf9yWCCh



Here's India's Playing XI 👇 pic.twitter.com/yqyeobUxuu— BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2021

