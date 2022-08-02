India have won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma has decided that the team will be bowling first. India have made just one change to their team from the last game as Deepak Hooda comes in place of Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Dominic Drakes replaces Odan Smith for West Indies.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against West Indies in the third #WIvIND T20I. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/RpAB697kHI pic.twitter.com/pNoojLNyqm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

