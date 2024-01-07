Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and her side will bowl first in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. Australia, after suffering a defeat in the series opener, have brought in Kim Garth as a replacement for Darcie Brown. India on the other hand, are unchanged. Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has achieved a remarkable landmark as she plays her 300th international match.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 Toss Report

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

