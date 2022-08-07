Yastika Bhatia has replaced Taniya Bhatia in the gold medal match in women's cricket between India and Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Bhatia got hit on the back of her head while keeping wickets and thus Yastika has replaced her.

See Official Announcement:

UPDATE - Wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia is the concussion substitute for Taniyaa Bhatia, who was hit on the back of her head while keeping wickets during India’s bowling in the first innings.#INDvAUS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)