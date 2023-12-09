Looking to level the ongoing T20I series against England, India is facing them at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the second T20I. England captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bowl first. They have one change as Charli Dean replaces Mahika Gaur. India also has a change as quick Titas Sadhu replaces Kanika Ahuja in the playing XI. Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants’ Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI

🚨 Toss Update from Wankhede Stadium 🚨 England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the second T20I. Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/ioHH8Ujek4 #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/mcqn9HpWPh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 9, 2023

