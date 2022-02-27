Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia both played a vital in the warm-up match that was held today at Rangiora Recreation Ground. The team played against South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century and Yastika Bhatia made 58 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad four-wicket helped the Indian team register a 2 run win. Yastika Bhatia tweeted the actual scoresheet on social media.

Finally (after a lot of chaos), we have the Official Scores: India: 244/10 South Africa: 242/7 India 🇮🇳 WON BY 2 RUNS! Harmanpreet Kaur: 103 Yastika Bhatia: 58 Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 4 Wickets#CWC22 #INDvSA — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) February 27, 2022

Tweet by Yatsika Bhatia

This is the official scoresheet for those enquiring https://t.co/DsOoN3H2gu — Yastika Bhatia (@YastikaBhatia) February 27, 2022

