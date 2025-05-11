Riding on a well-placed century struck by the star opener Smriti Mandhana, the India women's national cricket team posted a big total of 342/7 in 50 overs of the IND-W vs SL-W ODI Tri-Nation Series 2025 final. All the first five batters in the line-up played responsible knocks for the Women in Blue at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Smriti Mandhana struck a marvelous 116-run knock off just 101 balls, another opener Pratika Rawal scored 30. Harleen Deol scored 47, captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 41, and Jemimah Rodrigues hit a quick 44. Malki Madara, Dewmi Vihanga and Sugandika Kumari picked two wickets each for Sri Lanka women. Inoka Ranaweera also picked one. Smriti Mandhana Hits 11th Women's ODI Hundred, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final.

IND-W vs SL-W Innings Update:

Smriti Mandhana leads the way as India mount an imposing total against Sri Lanka in the tri-series final 👊#SLvIND 📝: https://t.co/55RWQxucZB pic.twitter.com/RgSL02VX5B — ICC (@ICC) May 11, 2025

