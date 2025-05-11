Captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first in the summit clash after India won the toss in the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India made a solitary change in the XI, replacing Shuchi Upadhyay with Kranti Goud. This is the third time these two Asian teams are facing each other in this tri-nation series, with India claiming victory in 1st ODI and Sri Lanka levelling the score, clinching the 4th ODI. Chloe Tryon Hat-Trick Video: Watch South African All-Rounder Dismiss Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari and Malki Madara in SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI.

IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Toss Report

India Women and Sri Lanka Women Playing XIs

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud

Sri Lanka XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Piumi Wathsala, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)