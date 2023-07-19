India A register their third consecutive victory in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match as they defeat arch-rivals Pakistan comfortably to enter the semifinal undefeated and backed by confidence. After Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bat, they were pushed behind in the game by Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who picked two wickets upfront and later returned to pick three more, crushing the backbone of the Pakistan batting, wrapping them up for 205 and also bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in the tournament. Chasing the total, India cruised the entire way with Sai Sudharshan and Nikin Jose scoring the bulk of the runs in partnership. Sai Sudharshan hit two consecutive sixes in the end and completed his century alongside ensuring India A's victory.

India A Secure Dominant 8-Wicket Victory Against Pakistan A

India ‘A’ cruising in the chase at the moment 🙌🏻 22 overs done, India ‘A’ 118/1 and require 88 more runs to win 👌 Follow the match - https://t.co/6vxep2AS8Y#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/WDR1ZiExCg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

