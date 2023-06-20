India A Women will take on Sri Lanka A Women in a rescheduled encounter in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 semi-final after it got washed out in rain. The semi-final clash is set to be hosted by the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok on Tuesday, June 20. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of this tournament in India. Although fans can get the live streaming of this game on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India 'A' will take on Sri Lanka 'A' in the 1st Semi-Final! In the 2nd Semi-Final, Bangladesh ‘A' will lock horns with Pakistan 'A'! Watch all the matches live at: https://t.co/fflfPOKDvg#WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/mMvKmconmr — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 19, 2023

