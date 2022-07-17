Team India defeated England on their own soil to claim an ODI series victory on Sunday. Indian cricket team registered a five-wicket win over England side in the third ODI to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The match will be remembered for Rishabh Pant's maiden One-Day Internationals hundred and Hardik Pandya's all-around show. Rishabh Pant Lights Up Old Trafford With his Maiden Century As India Win ODI Series Decider Against England by Five Wickets.

Big Win for Team India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)