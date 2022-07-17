Rishabh Pant (125*) starred with his maiden ODI hundred as India clinched the three-match ODI series 3-2 with a five-wicket victory at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. Coming in to bat in a difficult situation, the left-hander stitched a game-changing stand with Hardik Pandya and then accelerated at the end to win the match for India in 42.1 overs.

See Score:

