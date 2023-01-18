The Indian women's U19 team continued their dominant form at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with an 83-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. Batting first, the Shafali Verma-led side could manage just 149/4, with Gongani Trisha scoring a 51-ball 57. The bowlers then turned up to put up a solid performance as Scotland got bowled out for just 66 runs. Mannat Kashyap was the star of India's bowling performance, with figures of 4/12. Archana Devi also chipped in with took three wickets. This was India's third consecutive victory in the tournament. Ishan Kishan's Theatrics Catches Attention As Indian Wicketkeeper Plays ‘Prank’ on Tom Latham During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India Beat Scotland by 83 Runs:

India make it three in three with another massive win 🔥 Watch the Women's #U19T20WorldCup for FREE on https://t.co/5AuGFN3l1C (in select regions) 📺 📝: https://t.co/behFZfz6kZ pic.twitter.com/2uWYIv7qar — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 18, 2023

