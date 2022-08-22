Sikandar Raza's valiant effort went in vain as India won the third ODI against Zimbabwe by 13 runs. Raza scored a terrific hundred, his sixth in ODIs to help Zimbabwe put up a brave fight in the 290-run chase and he almost got them home until Shubman Gill, India's centurion from the first innings, pulled off a fine catch. With this result, India won the series 3-0.

